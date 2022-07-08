An East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy accused of choking a work-release inmate seeking medical attention in the early weeks of the pandemic had previously been disciplined at least seven times for violating policy — including for beating a handcuffed inmate, according to newly available court records.
A lawsuit claims Deputy Demarcus Braxton choked and sprayed with Mace work-release inmate Bradford Skinner, who was shackled and had repeatedly sought treatment for what he feared were COVID-19 symptoms in April 2020.
The lawsuit against Braxton, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and others was filed in September 2020. But late last month, it was updated with new information about Braxton’s disciplinary history, which Skinner’s attorneys obtained after filing a motion for discovery.
“The Sheriff’s Office determined that Braxton repeatedly assaulted inmates, made false statements, withheld medical care, slept on the job, and much more,” said one of Skinner’s attorneys, William Most. “Baton Rouge taxpayers should ask why they are still paying this man’s salary.”
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on behalf of the sheriff and deputies named in the lawsuit, citing ongoing litigation.
The accusations
Skinner was serving a sentence for nonviolent drug crimes at the time of the incident. He was housed at a work-release facility next door to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
In early April, Skinner experienced chest pains and trouble breathing, according to the complaint. The lawsuit says he reported his symptoms at least three times to various officials, to no avail.
After Skinner’s most recent request for aid, Braxton and another deputy arrived, handcuffing Skinner, according to the complaint.
“Mr. Skinner renewed his pleas for medical treatment, telling Defendants that he suffered from high blood pressure, was high-risk for contracting COVID-19, and needed to go to the hospital,” the lawsuit says.
Instead, the complaint alleges, Braxton sprayed Skinner in the face with Mace and grabbed him by the throat. He and two other responding officers then pushed Skinner against a metal railing while shackling his legs, the lawsuit says.
The complaint describes how Braxton, who was holding Skinner by the neck, bent him over the railing face first, pushing his head down until he went limp. It says the officers did not check to see if Skinner was breathing or had a pulse.
A video captured much of the incident.
Can't see the video below? Click here.
Although Skinner was written up later for "aggravated disobedience," he pleaded not guilty and no disciplinary action was taken against him for the incident, the lawsuit says.
The disciplinary records
The disciplinary records the attorneys obtained say Braxton was disciplined seven times prior to the Skinner incident, each of which led to a suspension. The first, in 2019, was for sleeping on the job.
Most notably, Braxton’s colleague reported him in 2012 after witnessing the deputy repeatedly kick and punch a handcuffed inmate lying on the ground in the fetal position as the inmate begged him to stop, the records show.
Even after the recording of Skinner’s encounter with the deputies became public, the Sheriff’s Office promoted Braxton and gave him a raise, the lawsuit says — only to demote him back to deputy after video footage showed Braxton taunting a restrained inmate during a medical assessment.
Braxton later led the inmate away from security cameras, but subsequent video footage showed the inmate had blood on his face and appeared to have been “sprayed with subject control spray,” a report in the personnel file says. It notes that Braxton used chemical spray on the inmate again, did not take the inmate to be seen by medical staff and then lied about parts of the incident.
Although a ranking officer specifically recommended Braxton’s termination, he remained employed with the Sheriff’s Office and received a favorable performance review, documents show.
“Amazingly, despite EBRSO demoting Braxton after finding he had repeatedly assaulted an inmate and lied about it, Braxton’s next Performance Review found that he 'meets standards' in every category and recommended him for a performance-based pay-raise,” the lawsuit says.