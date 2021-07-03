A Baton Rouge man was arrested on child exploitation counts, state police said.
The state police special victims unit based in Baton Rouge joined the FBI, Homeland Security and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office in arresting 39-year-old Robert Lowery on Wednesday.
He is accused in participating in child exploitation on a social media app and was booked on indecent behavior with a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a minor.
Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case on June 21, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz. Lowery had an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a guardian for a 10-year-old female.
Lowery agreed to meet the juvenile for sex and troopers arrested him after he arrived at the meeting location. Scrantz said the case remains an active investigation.