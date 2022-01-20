A 16-year-old from Pointe Coupee Parish who is accused of breaking into dozens of cars has escaped from three different juvenile facilities in as many months, the sheriff says.
Sheriff René Thibodeaux said he and his deputies have arrested the teen three times and are now pursuing him a fourth time.
"This is embarrassing," Thibodeaux said. "The time and the effort and the money that we put forth ... to catch this guy, and I don't think he's made two weeks."
Pointe Coupee does not have a juvenile jail, so it has to send under-age suspects to other parishes, Thibodeaux said.
On Wednesday, the suspect — who officials are not naming because he is a juvenile — broke out of the St. Martin Juvenile Detention Center with another youth. Before then, he had escaped the Acadiana Center for Youth with another person on Dec. 11 and the Bridge City Juvenile Detention Center on Dec. 11 with three others.
During his previous escape, the sheriff estimated the suspect broke into up to 30 cars before he was finally apprehended in New Roads on Jan. 8.
"I spent Christmas night until 2 in the morning looking for that kid. That night he stole two vehicles, the first at 8:11," Thibodeaux said. "We had a perimeter and were looking for him with two Angola chase teams, a helicopter, and all not knowing he had already stolen another vehicle at 8:40."
Beth Touchet-Morgan, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, said she was unable to provide more details about the incident because the department is in the process of conducting an investigation.
However, she said a preliminary report would reveal whether or not the escape was the result of human error or a procedural issue.
"Once we have our investigative report and we know exactly what happened, we'll mitigate that risk," she said.
Other details about the teen's escape were not immediately available on Thursday. A command center has been established to gather, track and distribute information about the two youth as authorities continue their search.
In the meantime, the sheriff's office advised residents via Facebook post to lock their vehicle doors, remove all keys and report anything suspicious to (225) 694-3737.
"This is little guy is something else," Thibodeaux said. "He is incredible."