Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Garreth Ayres, 21, 809 Summer Breeze Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Christopher Messenger, 33, 23622 Wellington Ave., Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, stopping vehicle in roadway, driver's license suspended, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Jeremy Meyn, 34, 29015 Church of God Road, Springfield, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and improper lane usage.
- Cody Nguyen, 21, 13533 King Henry Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and improper lane usage.