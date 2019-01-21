A Baton Rouge teenager arrested Monday is accused of multiple burglaries, including the theft of a guns from both an unmarked State Police vehicle and an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer.
Daveon D. Coates, 17, is accused of breaking the window of an unmarked State Police unit and stealing a Glock 17 9mm handgun in October, Sandifer said. When detectives located Coates on Monday, they also found him in possession of a Ruger AR-15 rifle and a ballistic vest, which were reported stolen from the sheriff's vehicle.
Coates was also found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as burglary tools, including glass-breaking hammers and wigs, Sandifer said.
Coates was booked into Parish Prison on simple burglary, possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute both heroin and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana, and illegal carrying of a firearm.
Sandifer said investigators believes Coates was involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Baton Rouge area, and ask anyone with information to contact State Police at (225) 925-3703 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.