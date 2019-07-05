Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Daniel Canseco, 31, 1343 Jasper Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jason Carr, 36, 4220 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, first-offense DWI, headlights required and improper lane usage.
- Kevin Davis, 46, 1926 Maryland St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, license plate required and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Miguel Castillo, 19, 1333 Jasper Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, no proof of insurance, littering, driver's license required, purchase or possession of alcohol under 21.
- Patrick Foy, 35, 1950 Ferndale Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, expired motor vehicle inspection, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, and refusing chemical test.
- Leonardo Gutierrez, 35, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license required and improper lane usage.
- Chase Labbe, 28, 339 Cooper Drive, Lafayette, first-offense DWI.
- Elias Sanchez, 39, 12074 Newcastle Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Samuel Young, 38, 2247 Shady Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.