A Jackson man who lost his wife in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month, died on Saturday of his injuries from the accident, a local official said.
Daniel "D.H." Goldsby Jr. had been driving south on U.S. 61 at La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish, with his wife Adele Goldsby as a passenger, when he made a left hand turn in front of a northbound vehicle that struck the Goldsbys' vehicle on the passenger's side, State Police said.
Adele, 79, suffered fatal injuries in the Dec. 8 crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries, State Police said.
On Monday, Jackson mayor Charles Coleman confirmed that Daniel Goldsby, also 79, who had been hospitalized following the crash, had died on Saturday.
Goldsby, he said, had been a longtime barber in Jackson, operating his shop on Charter Street for some 50 years.
"He was a good friend, all those years," Coleman said.
The funeral service for Adele Goldsby, who was retired after working for more than 25 years as a legal court reporter for Baton Rouge Family Court, was held on Friday at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.
Funeral service information for Daniel Goldsby was not yet available on Monday afternoon.