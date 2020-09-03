The state Department of Corrections has identified the Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate who died Tuesday following a fight at the Angola dorms.
DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said Shaquille Gray, 27, died after a fight with Kenny Veal, 32, that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in one of the Main Prison dormitories, large rooms that house dozens of inmates sleeping on bunk beds.
Gray was convicted in Orleans Parish in 2015 on armed robbery and was serving a 10-year sentence.
Veal was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and a 10-year sentence for aggravated battery running consecutive to the life sentence. He was convicted in Terrebonne Parish in 2018 on both crimes.
Veal had previously accrued good time parole supervision for previous convictions of simple robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but had it revoked after his 2018 convictions.
He has been incarcerated at Angola since October 2018. It is unclear if Veal was injured in the fight or if he will face criminal charges.
Pastorick said correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight on Tuesday.
DOC is conducting a joint investigation with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, which would be responsible for filing criminal charges.
This was the second deadly encounter inside the prison within the past few weeks.
On Aug. 17, a fight between two inmates resulted in the death of Kintad Phillips, one of four people convicted in the 1995 New Orleans triple homicide that left former Saints player Bennie Thompson's toddler son shot to death alongside the child's mother and her fiance.