A Baton Rouge man is accused violently striking another man in the head with a blunt object during a June 2017 incident at the victim's home in the 10000 block of Airline Highway.
According to court documents, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Victoriano Rosas, 49, on Saturday and booked him on attempted second-degree murder.
Rosas, along with two other unidentifiable men, had a verbal confrontation with the victim around noon on June 18, 2017, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant said Rosas and the other men entered the victim's home and struck him in the head repeatedly with blunt objects.
The victim was able to retreat and drove himself to a hospital. He was admitted with life-threatening head injuries, including a fracture to the left side of his skull and sub-cranial bleeding which required emergency surgery, officials said.
When brought in for questioning, Rosas admitted he had a verbal confrontation with the victim and armed himself with a grill brush. Rosas denied striking the victim, saying it was one of the unidentifiable men accompanying him.