A student at Southern University was involved in an off-campus incident near LSU that officials believe was racially motivated, according to a statement from a university leader.
Baton Rouge Police released information Tuesday afternoon that a woman was "punched in the chest and verbally assaulted" as she walked the LSU lakes on Monday evening. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the she was attacked around 6:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive and that the suspect ran away after the encounter.
Roman Banks, Southern’s athletic director, said in an earlier statement that a female student-athlete was reportedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation off-campus with a bystander on Monday.
McKneely said the woman walking the lakes is the Southern University student Banks referenced. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attack.
Southern University officials believe the incident was “racially motivated.,” Banks said.
“We … are wholly and completely focused on the safety and well-being of our student-athlete(s),” the statement said.
The athletic department called on Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to eradicate racism in the community.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Major Assaults Division at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).