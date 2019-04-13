A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Gardere Lane was arrested Friday.

Barry Richardson, 22, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

One person shot Friday night on Gardere Lane, EMS says One person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night on Gardere Lane, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Nick McDonner said.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Gardere Lane at the Teakwood Village Apartment Complex in September 2018 where they found a teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned the shooting had taken place near the entry gate of an apartment complex, where Richardson is accused of running up behind the victim and firing at him with a handgun. Richardson fired three additional shots after the victim had fallen, according to the arrest warrant.

DNA evidence found at the scene of the crime and processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab identified Richardson as a suspect.