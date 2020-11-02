A person was fatally shot Monday evening on North Ardenwood Drive, north of Florida Boulevard, according to Baton Rouge police.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive, a police spokesman said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was notified about a female who died at the scene, authorities said.
Details about the victim or what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.