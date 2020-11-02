sirens stock police lights

A person was fatally shot Monday evening on North Ardenwood Drive, north of Florida Boulevard, according to Baton Rouge police. 

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive, a police spokesman said. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was notified about a female who died at the scene, authorities said.

Details about the victim or what led to the shooting weren't immediately available. 

