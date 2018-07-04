A Baton Rouge man arrested Tuesday is accused in four domestic incidents involving two ex-girlfriends over three months, including twice kidnapping children, according to multiple Baton Rouge police reports.
Andrew Smith, 25, is accused of beating one ex-girlfriend in April, shooting at another ex-girlfriend in May, kidnapping his twin children from the first woman a day later and kidnapping a boy who isn't his son in June, according to the reports. Smith was arrested on several counts including aggravated assault with a firearm, assault by drive-by shooting, and multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping.
Police said Smith attacked the mother of his twin children on April 22, punching her in the head and burning her with a cigarette. When his mother tried to intervene, Smith threw her down on a couch. He later returned with a gun, pointing it at his ex-girlfriend and threatening to shoot her. Smith then smashed his ex-girlfriend's cellphone, police said.
On May 12, Smith allegedly shot at the other ex-girlfriend's vehicle on North Foster Drive. Police said Smith also violated a protective order during this incident.
The next day, Smith was a passenger in an Infiniti SUV driven by 25-year-old Raeven Duncan, who rammed her SUV into the back of a sport utility vehicle driven by the mother of Smith's twin children on Clayton Drive, police said. The mother lost control of her vehicle, driving off the road and hitting another vehicle.
Smith then approached the mother and attacked her, causing her to drop one of her infant sons, police said. Smith took his twin sons and left the scene. Police found the woman with a swollen face and cuts on her lips, according to the report.
The driver of the car Smith was in, Duncan, of 4588 Sarasota Drive, had been booked in Parish Prison on aggravated criminal damage to property.
The latest incident happened on June 20 at a business in the 5400 block of Essen Lane, police said. Smith allegedly showed up at an ex-girlfriend's job and told her that he took her child and she would never see him again, according to the report. Smith is not the biological father of the child and it is not clear if this is the same woman as the mother of the twins.
The person who had been babysitting the child called the bother a short time later and confirmed that Smith had taken the child, police said.
It is not clear in the arrest documents when the incidents were reported, but the arrest warrants for all of the cases are dated either June 20 or June 21.
Smith, of 999 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge, was booked in Parish Prison on one count each of simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon, violation of protective orders and two counts each of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated kidnapping.