Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Stephanie Gettys, 51, 18827 Saint Clare Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage and driver's license not on person.
- Hendrick Hayes, 49, 8993 Fontaine Road, Maringouin, third-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, and misrepresentation during booking.