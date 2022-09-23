A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
Clark visited Stevens while she was held on a drug charge, and began planning "how to beat the system and avoid the rest of the sentence," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Clark pretended to be a deputy on the phone and on fake paperwork she downloaded online.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the attempts to free Stevens failed thanks to "processes in place and alert deputies" at the jails in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.
Clark was booked with forgery, injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, computer fraud and false personation of a police officer into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, meaning she'll no longer be able to visit Stevens in East Baton Rouge.
Stevens was booked with conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit false personation of a police officer.
The East Baton Rouge Parish inmate list states Stevens was originally booked into the jail on Sept. 14.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.