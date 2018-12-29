Two suspects have been arrested after they allegedly shot their co-worker during a marijuana deal earlier this month.
Bradley Winters, 18, was arrested Friday on a count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property for the Dec. 6 shooting.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said another suspect, Fayzon Johnson, had been arrested in connection to the case but his booking information was not available Saturday.
BRPD officers were called to the 3200 block of Highland Road at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to reports of shots fired. They didn’t locate any victims, but were told someone had been driven to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder area.
Hospital staff said the injury was life-threatening, and officers weren’t able to speak with the victim until a week later, when he said Winters and Johnson asked him to meet in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box to buy marijuana that night.
When they arrived, Johnson tried to knock the marijuana out of the victim’s hand and Winters shot at him, according to Winter’s arrest report. The victim said he ran back to his car and Johnson also fired at him.
He said the three knew each other from working together at McDonald’s. The victim was struck once and his vehicle was struck twice, the report says.