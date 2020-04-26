Baton Rouge Police say two of its officers were shot Sunday at a house in North Baton Rouge and taken to a hospital.
Spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting occurred on Conrad Drive. The nature of the officers' injuries was not immediately known.
The injured officers were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. About 40 police officers had gathered on the hospital's second floor.
The shooting scene is a block off North Foster Drive near its intersection with Winbourne Avenue, in a residential neighborhood that includes a number of brick-and-wood-frame houses.
The shooting may have taken place inside of a house, McKneely said.
No one is in custody but police are trying to make contact with someone who may be connected to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.