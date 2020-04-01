A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a November homicide, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Tyler Turner, 20, of 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. was arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Marquis McCoy, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
McCoy, of Baton Rouge, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province.
McCoy died at the hospital after being transported from the scene.
Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder.