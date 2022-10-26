As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action.
Without yet knowing how many people were in need of help, the department quickly dispatched three ambulances and immediately notified frontline supervisors about the developing situation, working to gather more information from the flood of 911 callers.
At the scene, paramedics performed triage — the process of setting up equipment and assessing patient conditions. In total, nine people at the scene had been grazed or hit by bullets. Most of the wounds were not serious, said EMS spokesman Michael Chustz.
“The goal in an MCI (mass casualty incident) is to save as many as you can,” Chustz said. “A lot of decisions have to be made quickly. But with our training and the way the triage system is set up, it makes it doable.”
The night of the party, first responders received at least a dozen calls just before 2 a.m. alerting them to a shooting with several injuries at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard. Police initially said nine people were wounded in the chaos, but later announced two additional victims had come forward, raising the tally to 11. All but one of those injured were students, the university confirmed.
Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, were arrested later that evening on weapons charges and counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder.
Two days later, law enforcement apprehended 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality. Court documents show that Williams, who is not a student at the school, was out on bond and awaiting trial in two separate arrests for domestic violence and attempted armed robbery when he allegedly opened fire on the packed crowd.
He repeatedly proclaimed his innocence during a bond hearing Tuesday as District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts set his bond at $1.95 million.
For students, the shooting marred what had otherwise been a joyous homecoming week.
Christian Jacobs, a sophomore, said he learned of what happened after he was awakened that night by his roommate and several friends stumbling into their dorm room. Jacobs said his roommate was at the party when the incident took place and described to him a scene of “utter mayhem” as students tripped over one another in their dash to avoid the bullets.
Chustz said chaotic scenes like the one students have recounted are common in mass casualty incidents. Paramedics often have to search for victims who may have hidden after scattering, too scared to leave their spot in search of help.
Shock can sometimes lead survivors to wander off, he explained, which leaves it up to first responders to make sure everyone is accounted for.
When last week’s shooting began, law enforcement sources noted some students ran back inside the fraternity house to take cover.
“It’s just human nature,” Chustz said, adding that he urges people caught in such situations to remain as calm as they can when relaying information to dispatchers so that first responders can better prepare as they head to the scene.
Because all of Friday’s injuries were minor, Chustz said, paramedics were able to transport the seven victims who needed further treatment to the trauma center at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. In cases where the injuries are more serious, he said, first responders are usually forced to bring patients to different facilities so they can receive faster care.
“Fortunately, none of these injuries were life-threatening,” he said. “If you’ve got seven critical patients at one time, there probably aren’t many hospitals in the country that can handle that.”
Representatives for OLOL declined to be interviewed for this story. Due to HIPAA restrictions, paramedics who were at Friday’s scene were also restricted in what they could say in an interview.
According to records kept by The Advocate, East Baton Rouge has seen slightly fewer homicides in 2022 since 2021’s record-breaking total. But overall, shootings are significantly more common than they were a few years ago.
Police department data show that the number of gunshot reports that resulted in injury but not death rose by a staggering 82% between 2019 and 2021. Numbers for 2022 are not yet available.
Last week’s mass shooting marked at least the fifth in the Baton Rouge region since 2019.
In 2014, the city-parish received grant funding for an MCI truck: a two-story, multi-feature vehicle fully stocked with enough triage equipment for paramedics to treat up to 100 patients at once.
While he walked around the garage at EMS headquarters to check the truck’s different compartments, Chustz said he dreads the day he gets the call for a “true mass casualty incident” that would inevitably put his team and its resources to the test.
In the meantime, he said, all of East Baton Rouge’s emergency response crews hold regular drills to keep them prepared.
“It’s a matter of when, not if,” he said.