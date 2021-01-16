Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booked records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jeremy Jarrell, 41, 6026 W. Fairlane Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Timothy Widner, 38, 8535 S. Essen Heights Court, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, obstruction of public passage, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.