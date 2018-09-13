A man died after he was injured at a Baker pipe manufacturer Thursday morning, officials said.
An ambulance was dispatched about 9 a.m. to the Stupp Corporation facility on Ronaldson Road off La. 19 on a traumatic injury call, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
Medical personnel transported the injured person to a hospital.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark confirmed 30-year-old Stephen Deggs died in the hospital. He said the official cause of the death has not yet been determined.
Stupp Corporation produces pipes and other services to transport oil, gas and products, according to the company's website.