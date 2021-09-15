A potential natural gas situation at Cedarcrest -- Southmoor Elementary School turned out to be a false alarm, Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
Students were moved to the school’s gymnasium Wednesday morning after faculty identified an odor inside a classroom that they were concerned could be natural gas.
BRFD dispatched a hazardous materials unit, which used air-monitoring equipment to determine there was no natural gas in the building.
Emergency crews later discovered the odor was coming from a malfunctioning HVAC system. The natural gas supply to that unit was shut off by a maintenance employee on the scene, and the hazardous materials unit determined the classroom was safe for students and faculty to return.