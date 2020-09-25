Arson is suspected after a home undergoing renovation on Bartlett Street in Baton Rouge caught fire early Friday morning, officials report.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Bartlett Street, located off Winbourne Avenue.
Curt Monte, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says crews arrived to find the front porch in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 20 minutes.
Renovations were being made to the home at the time of the fire. A tree fell on the house in June, Monte said.
Investigators have ruled the fire as arson.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 354-1419.