Speakers are blaring and people are dancing, showing off nice cars and new outfits, blowing off steam. But the chance to let loose and socialize comes with serious security concerns and a heightened risk of spreading coronavirus.

With bars closed and large gatherings discouraged, impromptu street parties have been popping up across Baton Rouge, creating their own nightclub atmosphere. People are desperate to have fun despite the ongoing pandemic, so desperate that they're actively avoiding the cops.

The parties are often elusive and somewhat fluid. A group might gather in one location — big parking lots and party buses have been popular — and disperse when police arrive, only to reconvene somewhere else.

Groups have sometimes swelled to include several hundred people — all in good fun until someone gets shot or comes down with coronavirus, police and local officials have warned.

The parties became a law enforcement issue after gunfire erupted at one such gathering on Plank Road last month, leaving one person dead and seven others injured. Police collected 178 shell casings from the scene and traced them to 32 separate guns. They estimated 800 people had been present when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Since then, Baton Rouge police and other local law enforcement agencies have been patrolling the gatherings on Friday and Saturday nights.

Here's how last weekend went:

A few dozen officers congregated in the parking lot behind BRPD's First District substation around 8 p.m. Friday, preparing for the long night ahead of them. The station is just two blocks south from the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street, where the mass shooting had occurred weeks earlier.

Law enforcement assigned to these new "directive patrols" include some from the department's uniform patrol division in addition to undercover detectives and other officers with the constable's office.

Their mission is to track down these large gatherings and make sure people follow the law. Sometimes businesses or residents complain about the groups, in which case the police will take action to disperse them. That typically involves turning on their lights and sirens and telling people to leave.

"This is not a zero-tolerance situation. We're not looking to stop everybody for minor infractions," said Lt. Chris Polito, who oversees the directive patrols. "You can hang out and have fun, but you can't do traffic violations, commit acts of violence or carry an illegal weapon, things like that."

Baton Rouge police have conducted patrols each weekend since the Plank Road shooting, gathering intelligence on the parties, which are often organized via social media, and sending officers to locations where the groups often congregate. Some of the popular spots are areas downtown near the levee and various large parking lots, including along Airline Highway, Coursey Boulevard and Siegen Lane.

Officers set out for those locations around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Several plainclothes narcotics detectives drove downtown and started wandering through the Belle of Baton Rouge casino parking lot, which has been problematic on past weekends. The lot was about half-full with cars, and some people were hanging out in their vehicles.

After about an hour, detectives noticed a man with a gun in one of the cars and asked to speak with him, police said. The man took off running and hopped a fence to exit the lot, then ran over the levee straight to the Mississippi River.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., who chased the man on foot and placed him in handcuffs without incident, said officers believe he threw his gun in the river. Police searched the area but didn't find the weapon.

Later in the night, police ticketed or arrested several people in that area, including for drag racing.

The following night was more eventful. Sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the old Cortana Mall, where a couple hundred people were hanging out, some doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot. Polito said officers issued traffic tickets and told the group to disperse.

He said about 80 people from that group then migrated to a Racetrac gas station at Airline Highway and Tom Drive. The store management complained about that gathering, so police once again told them to leave.

Some of the partygoers relocated downtown, where officers issued some citations for marijuana possession and arrested at least one person for being a felon in possession of a gun. That arrest stemmed from a traffic stop for having a switched license plate, Polito said.

He said several people were also stopped for driving four-wheelers on downtown streets, and one driver was arrested for aggravated flight from police. By about 3 a.m., the crowds had thinned and most people apparently had gone home.

Polito said Baton Rouge police will conduct similar proactive patrols each weekend for the foreseeable future.

The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers organization, which gives out cash rewards for anonymous crime tips, posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon announcing the recent arrest of a man named Frisco Jack who police believe has been organizing some of the parties. Officials asked anyone with information about his involvement to call Crime Stoppers.

"People are just bored. They're trying to get out and have fun. We get it," said Lt. Dominic Distefano, the department's uniform patrol commander. "But like anything else, you have a few bad apples in the crowd and they put everyone else at risk."

Some local elected officials have expressed concern that responding to the street parties takes limited law enforcement resources away from more pressing issues like solving violent crimes. Those concerns are heightened due to Baton Rouge's surging homicide rate as 2020 threatens to become the parish's most murderous year on record.

Officials are also worried about the gatherings spreading coronavirus since party buses and large unmasked crowds could contribute to an outbreak. Cases in the Baton Rouge area have been trending downward the past few weeks since Gov. John Bel Edwards closed bars and issued a statewide mask mandate.