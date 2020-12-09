A State Police Trooper has been arrested, accused of "excessive and unjustifiable actions" during an arrest last year, officials said Thursday.
Trooper Jacob Brown was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. Brown is a trooper stationed at Troop F in Monroe.
Brown, 30, was involved in a use of force incident in May 2019, according to Lt. Nick Manale, State Police spokesperson. State Police launched an investigation after officials received notice of a civil lawsuit in October of this year that alleged excessive force. Manale did not provide details of the encounter.
When investigators learned Brown was involved in the incident and had assisted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in the arrest, they started an administrative investigation, Manale said. However, during the internal affairs inquiry, officials suspended the administrative investigation and began a criminal investigation.
"Detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors," Manale said in a press release. "LSP detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and placed him into custody without incident this afternoon."
Brown remains on administrative leave. Manale said no additional details were available due to the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings and the pending administrative investigation.
“The public trust and responsibility bestowed upon us as law enforcement professionals is of the utmost importance," said Col. Lamar Davis, newly instated State Police superintendent. "We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response.”
Davis sent an email to State Police personnel prior to the public release of the arrest stating he believed it was important they learned of the news "from [him] personally. "
"I pledge to support you in your time of need," Davis said in the email. "I also pledge to hold each and every one of us accountable when our actions are not proper. I am asking you to trust the process."