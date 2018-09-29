A pair of glasses recovered from the scene of Wayde Sims' fatal shooting offered Baton Rouge police a key piece of evidence that helped them make a quick arrest.

The glasses, which witnesses said were knocked off of the shooter, had the murder suspect's DNA on them. Investigators were then able to match that DNA to a sample taken directly from 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, who tipsters had already identified as the shooter, according to an arrest report for Simpson.

"Our detective received numerous tips from citizens and Crime Stoppers, providing information as to the shooter's identification and others in the area as well," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Saturday morning. "Our detective also learned that the shooter wore glasses and that these glasses were knocked off during the encounter."

Early Friday morning, an argument quickly turned to a fistfight outside of a party near Southern University's campus, police have said. Just after midnight, one gunshot rang out and Sims, a star basketball player at LSU, fell to the ground. He later died in a hospital.

Investigators processed the glasses at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab soon after the shooting, but the DNA profile didn't match anything in their database. Instead, they obtained a search warrant to take a DNA sample directly from Simpson, which proved to be a match.

Investigators also received videos of the fight that showed the shooter, who they then compared to Simpson. The combination of evidence led investigators to make an arrest Saturday morning, just over 24 hours after the killing.

Simpson, of 4310 Burgess Dr. in Baker, has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Simpson admitted to detectives to "intentionally shooting the victim."

"This case is a little unique in that we had video evidence, physical evidence, scientific evidence," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. "You had all of the other people that were continuing to call and they continued to call very quickly. To me, that makes a big difference in their ability to solve cases."

Bond for Simpson has been set at $350,000, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said, adding that the case will go to a grand jury since it involves second-degree murder.

"So please, continue to call us," Paul urged the community. "Crime Stoppers is receiving over 300 to 400 calls amonth. We;'ve got parents even calling us, giving us information. Let's not stop."