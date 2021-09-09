A months-long undercover sting culminated Thursday with police accusing the owner of several Baton Rouge massage parlors of running a prostitution ring.
Jing Jing, 58, was booked on counts of money laundering, promoting prostitution and criminal conspiracy, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday.
EBRSO says the probe began in April after its narcotics unit got a tip about organized prostitution, human trafficking and money laundering at several local massage parlors.
The sheriff’s office says it began secretly watching the three suspected businesses in Baton Rouge: Lavender Massage Spa at 11225 Boardwalk Drive, JJ Relaxation Spa at 10126 Jefferson Highway, J&R Massage Spa at 1962 O’Neal Lane.
At some point during the five-month operation, EBRSO says it identified Jing as the ringleader. Investigators say they learned he deposited about $130,000 in cash profit from the prostitution ring.
On Thursday, EBRSO narcotics agents served four search warrants — all at the same time — at Jing’s Baton Rouge home and his three massage parlors. Officers say they found $38,810 in cash, froze numerous bank accounts and seized hard drives with video surveillance from each massage parlor.