After repeatedly voicing concerns that the Baton Rouge police chief has weaponized the BRPD internal discipline process to unfairly punish officers who disagree with him, a veteran cop was recently demoted from sergeant to corporal and suspended for two months.

Police Chief Murphy Paul found that Sgt. John Dauthier violated several BRPD policies, including use of force, when officers accidentally showed up at the wrong house while following up on a medical call. But an attorney representing Dauthier says Paul is retaliating against the officer for publicly criticizing him.

Dauthier has appealed the discipline to the civil service board, which could uphold or overturn the decision. It marks the latest chapter in a long saga of Paul publicly fighting with officers who disagree with him.

The contentious relationship between Paul and Dauthier erupted in public several weeks ago, when the chief stood up at a civil service board meeting and proclaimed he would not "continue to be bullied by this man and the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union. We will fight back today — today."

That was after Dauthier had requested an independent probe into whether the chief and his administration violated both department policies and criminal law by allegedly mishandling internal investigations. Paul argued it was actually Dauthier who was retaliating — by requesting the civil service investigation amid questions about his own conduct on the force.

In his letters to the board outlining the request, Dauthier said he was working in the BRPD internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, but requested a transfer into street patrols shortly thereafter because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."

His own recent discipline sentence provides a perfect example of unfair practices, according to his attorney, Clifton Ivey.

Paul has repeatedly denied allegations his administration doles out unfair discipline. Instead, he claims past administrations displayed some level of favoritism that has since been abolished under his watch.

Paul declined to comment further for this story, citing the pending discipline appeal.

Dauthier, a 20-year veteran of BRPD, is currently serving a 60-day unpaid suspension over a February encounter that resulted from his squad accidentally showing up to the wrong address. The officers had been dispatched after reports of a "man down" inside a residence, records show. By the time police arrived on scene, an ambulance had already left with the man.

The officers had been told he lived alone, according to a disciplinary letter sent to Dauthier and reflected in his statements from the scene captured on bodycam video. But instead of an empty house, they were met with a woman who quickly became agitated, fervently telling the cops that she had no knowledge of a man needing medical attention, bodycam video shows.

The woman tried to end the conversation and close the sliding glass door, refusing to allow the police inside, but Dauthier pushed the door open, grabbed her arm and pulled her out onto the deck. He and two other officers placed her in handcuffs and asked her to sit down to talk through the confusion.

After some discussion, the officers realized they were at the wrong house. Dauthier then apologized to the woman and explained how the cops were mistaken, bodycam footage shows. He also told her how she could file a complaint against him if she wanted, which led to him being investigated and disciplined.

"I'm the supervisor for this shift and I'm responsible for everything that happened here," he said on video. "You have my deepest apologies that we were in the wrong place. … This was a severe misunderstanding."

The woman, who later told internal investigators she was eight months pregnant at the time, sought medical treatment because of minor pain from being handcuffed, according to the disciplinary letter. Doctors determined her unborn baby was unharmed, the letter says.

BRPD internal investigators had an academy instructor review bodycam footage of the encounter, and he determined the physical force used to pull the woman outside and place her in handcuffs was not excessive, according to the disciplinary letter signed by Paul.

The officers never searched the home after realizing it was the wrong one, according to the attorney representing Dauthier.

In the disciplinary letter, Paul said his administration concluded Dauthier violated several BRPD policies, including use of force and carrying out orders related to warrantless searches.

Dauthier also failed to turn his body camera on before his initial interaction with the woman, though cameras from another officer on scene showed a more complete version of the encounter. He told investigators the camera was switched off when he arrived on scene because he was expecting to simply observe the empty residence, not interact with the public, according to the letter. He turned it on about halfway through the encounter.

After being notified of the discipline, Dauthier filed a complaint against the lead internal investigator alleging policy violations during the investigation process. Among other allegations, he questioned why the other two officers on scene were never interviewed.

Those two officers were not personally investigated by internal affairs, according to his attorney, though bodycam footage shows at least two were actively involved in the encounter.

"Why was no one else investigated?" Ivey said. "Clearly the facts don't matter to this administration."

Dauthier declined to comment because BRPD officers are forbidden from making public statements under most circumstances.

During his tenure leading the department, Paul has spent more time than most chiefs appearing before the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which meets each month and reviews officer discipline cases on appeal.

Their April meeting lasted 14 hours straight while board members considered an appeal from Siya Creel, the former BRPD union vice president, who was fired from the department last year for doing a media interview about a union billboard campaign critical of the chief.

Creel ultimately won his job back, but resigned earlier this month over "continued hostile work force conditions, harassment and attacks." He has repeatedly claimed he faced retaliation for speaking out on behalf of union members.

The next board meeting is June 28, when the board will consider scheduling an appeal hearing for Dauthier. The board also plans to hold a hearing on an earlier matter involving Dauthier, who received a letter of caution in 2019 for shirking duties, one of the most minor forms of discipline imposed on officers. The letter accused Dauthier of failing to thoroughly review bodycam footage for a subordinate officer in the BRPD early intervention system.