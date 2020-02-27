A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man before getting shot himself, police reported.
Sunday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Alexander Avenue.
A witness told detectives that 35-year-old Derrick Smith and a second person entered their home without permission, according to booking documents. Smith and another person in the home exchanged gunfire while the witness crawled to the bedroom and called 9-1-1.
Booking documents say detectives found a trail of blood indicating Smith left the house through the front door after the shooting, deposited his gun in a storm drain and then went to a neighboring house to ask for help before officers found him on the ground outside.
Both Smith and the victim were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot injuries, documents say. Smith later admitted to detectives that he went to the residence to possibly buy narcotics.
Smith was booked Wednesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.