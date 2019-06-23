A 48-year-old Denham Springs man suspected of driving while impaired died after running his pickup truck off the road and into a ditch on La. 1028 shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, State Police said.
Chris Buchholtz was driving northbound on La. 1028 south of La. 64 in Livingston Parish when his 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche ran off the road to the right, State Police said.
The Chevrolet re-entered the northbound lane of travel on LA Hwy 1028, then went off the left side into a ditch and overturned, State Police said.
Buchholtz was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, according to State Police. He was transported to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he died,, State Police said.
Impairment is suspected to be factor in this crash, State Police said. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.