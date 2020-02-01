Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Matthew Bazille, 35, 4327 Kilkenny Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, equipment violation and improper turn.
- Erin Swenson, 47, 212 Shadows Bend Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper turn, reckless operation and battery on a police officer.