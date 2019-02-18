A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday for stealing clothing from Macy's, but a man unrelated to the incident has also been arrested after a passerby took video that appears to show him kicking the woman in the face as she's being held on the ground.
A Mall of Louisiana Macy's store asset protection employee reported seeing Latonya Hamilton, 49, walk into the store's dressing rooms Thursday with a large black purse and a handful of clothing items she did not appear to have when walking back out.
The asset protection employee went into the dressing room and found there were not any clothes, so she followed Hamilton and assumed she had them in her purse to steal them, according to Hamilton's East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest report.
The employee saw Hamilton leave the store with the bag full of items and she approached her outside the store, identifying herself as an employee, the report states. There was a struggle over the purse, then both women fell to the ground. Hamilton ripped a necklace from the woman's neck and broke her earbuds.
Mall security responded to help detain Hamilton until the Sheriff's Office arrived, which is when the second arrestee, Frank Lamb, 73, is accused of kicking Hamilton in the face.
The viral video, taken by a bystander, appears to show multiple people pinning Hamilton to the ground awaiting law enforcement. An older white man, who police have identified as Lamb, walks over and kicks Hamilton in the face several times.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Hamilton told deputies the man screamed obscenities at her before kicking her, and deputies wrote in Lamb's arrest report that Hamilton had a swollen and black left eye.
When interviewed, Lamb reportedly told deputies that he was "only trying to help" and said he used his foot in an attempt to move Hamilton's hands away. He said he'd had four whiskey-based drinks before the incident.
Lamb was arrested on a count of simple battery and Hamilton on counts of theft, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.