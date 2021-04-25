Baton Rouge crime scene
Advocate file photo

Two people died in shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday night and one person was injured, in three different incidents, Baton Rouge police said. 

Shortly after 5 p.m., a person was found dead from gunshot wounds at 2705 Fairfields Avenue, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson said. 

A person was killed in a shooting at Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive, a spokesperson with Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.

Another person was transported to the hospital with injuries from a shooting in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue, Mike Chustz, spokesman with Baton Rouge EMS said.

This is a developing story. 

