Two people died in shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday night and one person was injured, in three different incidents, Baton Rouge police said.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a person was found dead from gunshot wounds at 2705 Fairfields Avenue, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson said.
A person was killed in a shooting at Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive, a spokesperson with Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.
Another person was transported to the hospital with injuries from a shooting in the 5100 block of Adams Avenue, Mike Chustz, spokesman with Baton Rouge EMS said.
This is a developing story.