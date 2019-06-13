A 16-year-old boy was arrested on a count of attempted murder after he fired shots at a Hammond park Wednesday evening, Hammond police say.
About 50 people were gathered at Zemurray Park shortly before 6 p.m. when a fight broke out and someone fired a gun at the crowd, police said. Investigators identified the alleged gunman as a 16-year-old, who was arrested on attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. The teen was not identified by name.
The group had gathered for a one-year-old's birthday party, according to a report from WBRZ. A video captured the brawl and a teen firing shots in the air.
Police said the fight at the park followed another altercation that happened outside of city limits.
Carlene Jackson, 33, of Hammond, was also arrested in the incident. She was booked on principal to attempted first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police continue to investigate.