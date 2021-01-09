A Zachary man was shot and killed on Greenwell Springs Road early Saturday, police said.
Kelvin Montgomery, 49, was discovered around 1 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot at 9702 Greenwell Springs Road, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
He died at the scene. Police believe the shooting happened following an altercation, Coppola said.
This investigation remains open.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.