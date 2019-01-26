The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, two of her family members and his parents in two separate shootings in Ascension and Livingston Parish Saturday morning has been identified and is considered armed and dangerous.

Dakota Theriot is wanted on multiple counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion, authorities said.

He is reportedly driving a 2004 Dodge pickup truck that's gray on top and silver on the bottom with a license plate number of C583809, which authorities believe he took from the family he shot in Livingston. Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said Theriot is not believed to be in Livingston Parish as of 1:30 p.m.

Theriot is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 20-year-old Summer Ernest, her father Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home in the 14600 block of Courtney Road just outside of Walker in Livingston Parish just before 9 a.m., according to neighbors and authorities.

Shortly after, he drove 25 miles south to Ascension Parish where he shot his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, at their home in the 42000 block of Churchpoint Road in Gonzales.

Little is known of Theriot at this time, including a motive for why he carried out the shootings, but a short history of contention between him and his parents was detailed by authorities and neighbors.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said Theriot lived with his parents at their Gonzales home previously, but was recently asked to leave due to some disagreements. A neighbor, Michael Logan, said he had heard arguing and "yelling matches," usually at night, coming from the home lately.

Charlenne Bordelon, a neighbor to the Enests, said the family was friendly and good neighbors, but she did not know much about Theriot, who had moved in with the family a few weeks ago.

Theriot has a prior arrest on his record from April 2017 in St. Charles Parish for marijuana possession and fleeing authorities. Officials reported that Theriot sped away from deputies during a a traffic stop where he was asked to step out of his vehicle. The Advocate could not immediately find any other criminal history on Theriot or record of violence.

