A man was arrested Wednesday on arson and other counts, accused of setting an apartment on fire in a building with close to 30 residents; the fire was contained and there were no injuries in the Oct. 7 incident, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Ajani London went into an unoccupied apartment leased by the mother of his child, at 1737 La Annie Drive, destroyed the furniture, then placed clothes in the oven and turned it on, the fire department said in a statement Thursday.
While he was still inside the apartment, London used his phone to Facetime the woman who lived there and make text threats to her, the fire department said.
With the help of Greater Baton Rouge Crimestoppers, Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators were able to locate London at 449 Ben Hur Road and arrest him Wednesday.
London, 22, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of aggravated arson, terrorizing, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property.