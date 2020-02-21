An elderly man was found almost dead in his recliner, covered with infected bedsores in addition to urine, vomit and maggots — a discovery that prompted the recent arrest of his son and primary caretaker.
The father later died at the hospital and Wayne Warren, 58, was booked into jail Tuesday on one count each of manslaughter and cruelty to the infirm, Baton Rouge police said in a news release.
His father, William Warren, 95, died Feb. 7 after being hospitalized two days earlier, McKneely said. An autopsy later concluded Thursday that Wayne Warren's death was the result of neglect.
Emergency Medical Services workers responded to William Warren's Scotlandville home on Feb. 4 after reports he had stopped eating and drinking, according to the arrest warrant for his son. They found him "slumped over in a recliner inside the residents" with his face "stuck to the armrest of the chair."
The man was "covered in urine, vomit and feces with roaches, maggots and other bugs crawling on him and the floor near him," police said.
Wayne Warren told detectives his father was unable to care for himself. He also said he "would have called for medical assistance sooner, but he thought the victim would 'rebound like he has before.'"
William Warren was transported to the hospital, where he later died from sepsis and malnutrition, police said. Doctors found bedsores covering his body and determined he wouldn't survive his injuries, according to the warrant.
Detectives noted they were unable to contact the man's son for several days to notify him of the father's death.
Police later obtained a search warrant for William Warren's house, which they found to be "in a very deplorable condition" though the recliner had been placed out for trash pickup and later removed.
There was running and water and electricity in the house, but police said only two of three toilets were functional, and the other was full of feces.