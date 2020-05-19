Police conducting a welfare check late Tuesday morning found a man and woman dead in an apartment on West Brookstown Drive, launching a homicide investigation, officials said.
Few details were available hours later, including how the victims were killed.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the cause of death remains unknown pending a coroner's report. It's also unclear when exactly the victims died and what prompted police to conduct the welfare check.
Coppola said both victims lived at the apartment. They were identified as Saydie Thomas, 24, and Roland Franklin, 38.
Officers found them inside the apartment in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The door to that unit appeared to have been kicked down, suggesting officers had to force their way inside.
Police spent hours collecting evidence and processing the scene Tuesday afternoon. The department released almost no information about the investigation — including whether foul play was suspected — until after the bodies had been removed, only then saying the deaths had been classified as homicides.
No additional details were available Tuesday evening.