Baton Rouge fire officials arrested a second person accused of setting fire to two apartments units and a parked car back in March, according to a release Tuesday night.
Quantae Gray, 20, was booked on one count of aggravated arson. At the time of the fire on March 7, the two units in the 7300 block of Menlo Drive housed nine people.
All nine of them were able to escape, but the blaze caused $25,000 in damage to the property, said Baton Rouge Fire Department officials.
Fire investigators said tips from several sources helped lead them to arresting Gray on Tuesday and Javonte Miles in late April.