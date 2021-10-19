A female victim was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a Burbank Drive apartment complex about a mile south of LSU, officials said.
The shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at The Oliver apartments, 4500 Burbank Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said.
Hicks said two people were being interviewed about the shooting about an hour after it happened. She said more information will be released when it becomes available.
Southern University sophomore Devin Jackson and a friend, who asked not to be named but identified himself as a senior at LSU, said they saw a young man run outside the building blocked off by police tape and declare someone had been shot.
"I see him running down," the LSU student said, "he seemed really frantic."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.