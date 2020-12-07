After years of public sparring and infighting, conflicts between the Baton Rouge police chief and leadership of the BRPD union are unfolding on two fronts: in court and before the parish Metro Council.
The vice president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police has filed a lawsuit claiming his free speech rights were violated when BRPD leadership opened an internal investigation after he did an interview with a former Baton Rouge television reporter. That interview was about a billboard campaign the union launched during the summer to bemoan Baton Rouge's crime rate, an indirect jab at the police chief and mayor.
And the East Baton Rouge Metro Council will vote Tuesday evening on its 2021 municipal budget, which would tweak the police department's organizational structure, adding a fourth deputy chief and eliminating three captain positions. A recent efficiency study recommended the changes, but the union opposes them in favor of more boots on the ground.
Officials commissioned the study partly to find savings that could fund pay raises for BRPD officers, who are significantly underpaid compared to their counterparts at other agencies — a longstanding discrepancy that has hindered recruiting efforts. The 2021 budget includes a 3 percent raise that would still leave city officers well below their peers. It would cost $1.8 million annually and is funded, in part, by a $726,000 reduction in overtime expenses and holiday pay.
City officials argue that higher salaries and reduced overtime hours will create a more efficient system for managing the department, replacing existing practices that often leave officers relying on supplemental pay to boost their low wages. Some officers and council members oppose those changes, though all parties agree the cops deserve more money.
Union leaders have repeatedly called on Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to address the issue. The union even rented a billboard earlier this year, not long after an officer was shot and killed on the job, that questioned "How much more must we give till we get fair pay?"
More billboards followed, their messages becoming increasingly pointed. One told travelers to enter the city "at your own risk" because of the high homicide rate. Another billboard called for more officers "not more deputy chiefs," and yet another simply said "NO LEADERSHIP" apparently targeting Paul.
Meanwhile Broome, who was re-elected to another four-year term Saturday, went on the radio earlier this year and denounced the union for being an obstructive force in her efforts to weed out "bad cops" in Baton Rouge.
The contentious relationship extends back to the beginning of Paul's tenure when he fired Blane Salamoni, the officer responsible for shooting Alton Sterling to death. The controversial shooting ignited widespread protests against police brutality, though BRPD union leadership remained steadfast in defending Salamoni. Both state and federal prosecutors also declined to press charges against the officer, in part because Sterling had a gun in his pocket during the encounter.
The new lawsuit adds to the drama.
Siya Creel filed a complaint Friday in state court, claiming his superiors opened an internal investigation "to chill Mr. Creel's speech in his capacity as Union Vice President and to illegally interfere with the contract negotiations."
Paul issued a short statement in response to the lawsuit Friday evening: "The Baton Rouge Police Department has complete and total respect for the First Amendment rights of every citizen in our community. This includes every member of our department. Having said that, we will not speak on an administrative investigation."
The internal investigation pertains to several potential violations of department rules, including unauthorized public statements, according to a letter Paul sent to Creel notifying him of pending disciplinary action. The letter states that Creel did not receive proper authorization before giving "an interview that would lead the general public to believe that you were representing BRPD." It also says he was wearing his department badge and gun during the taped interview.
Creel has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a discipline decision from the chief, a BRPD spokesman confirmed. His discipline could range from a letter of reprimand to unpaid suspension or complete termination from the department.
Placing an officer on administrative leave is a move typically reserved for the most serious alleged offenses, or following critical incidents like police shootings. It means officers lose the opportunity to work extra duty and overtime assignments.
Creel's lawsuit also mentions another recent internal investigation against the union president, Brandon Blust. The details of that investigation were not immediately available.
The International Union of Police Associations expressed support for Creel after his complaint was filed, saying the organization is "working with local attorneys in protecting officers from a chief of police who is seemingly dedicated to silencing police union leadership."
Creel claims he has lost wages and suffered severe emotional distress, saying the department's move impaired his ability to fight cancer. He said he had scheduled time off to undergo chemotherapy and radiation not long before being placed on administrative leave.
His attorney, Jill Craft, said Creel chose to take legal action because he feels so strongly that the internal affairs investigation is retaliatory. The lawsuit says an investigator asked him about the billboards. Union meeting minutes obtained by The Advocate indicate members present at a June meeting "unanimously voted in favor of an informational billboard campaign" and elected four people, including Creel, to a billboard committee.
The minutes also included a link to the videotaped interview Creel gave to former WAFB reporter Kiran Chawla for her YouTube channel. In the clip, Creel said he wanted the public to be aware of the increasing crime rate. He also said he wanted to work with the mayor and chief to bring those numbers down.
"We don't want to upset anybody with the numbers we're showing. We just want it to be informational information for the public to have," he said in the interview.
Some Metro Council members have similarly criticized Paul for failing to bring down crime, arguing his administration needs more officers patrolling the streets, not another deputy chief sitting behind a desk. The department had just one deputy chief until Paul took office and created two more positions in 2018.
Council Member Scott Wilson said at a budget meeting in November that he'd vote against approving the new deputy chief position and got into a heated exchange with Paul over the parish's skyrocketing homicide rate, which last week surpassed all previous records.
Wilson said he had lost confidence in leadership at BRPD after hearing that officers were told to "stand down" when responding to large street parties, one of which later ended with a mass shooting that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Wilson's statement prompted an explosive rebuke from Paul.
"I'll tell you that's a flat out, blatant lie with a capital L, a capital I and a capital E, and if any guy on this police department comes and tells you that, I'm going to have them in Internal Affairs for lying," the chief responded.
Meanwhile, the efficiency study, which was completed several months ago, calls for the department to be divided into four main bureaus, and Paul said the fourth chief would create a more centralized and equitable structure. The current structure includes one deputy chief overseeing both uniform patrol and criminal investigations — together accounting for 70 percent of department manpower — but another deputy chief would allow those two functions to be divided up.
Each deputy chief position costs the city $133,000 a year in salary and benefits, excluding overtime.
The three captain positions would be eliminated through upcoming retirements and filled with lower ranking officers, saving the department $390,000, Paul said. Those are positions that the consultants agreed did not require a senior level officer: two providing security at City Hall in downtown Baton Rouge and another doing courthouse security.
In addition to the savings from eliminating those positions, the department plans to save on overtime to fund the 3 percent salary increase. Those savings are achieved through several policy changes, including asking high-ranking officers in administrative positions to reign in unnecessary holiday overtime. BRPD will also require LSU and Southern University to pay officers directly for traffic control and security services provided at football games.
Officials said the 3 percent raise is just a first step. They hope to revisit the issue in the coming months and possibly implement another increase before 2022.