Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Stephen Bienvenu, 20, 1906 Pollard Parkway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license expired, hit and run, and failure to report an accident.
- Ina Collins, 52, 3645 Buchanan Street, Baker, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and following too close.
- Brandon Jones, 36, 1705 North 30th Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Scott Saucier, 47, 17639 Culps Bluff Avenue, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage, drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Dorsay Shropshire, 51, 1035 Monterrey Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- James Sowell, 20, 603 Highway 504, Natchitoches, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and disobeying a police officer.
- Jacob Threadway, 28, 101 Little Richard Road, Baldwin, first-offense DWI and disobeying a police officer.
- Jonathan Walker, 25, 15482 Beaufort Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.