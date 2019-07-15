Since Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found killed over the weekend, officials and friends have spoken out about the peace-loving woman.

Now her son, Jason Roberts, has sent a message to his mother's killer. He spoke with WBRZ Monday night.

"You stole light," Roberts said. "You stole a warm, loving, giving and caring woman and it wasn't just for her family. She cared for the city. She cared for you. Her life should not have ended that way. She did not deserve that, but she would want forgiveness for you."

Roberts-Joseph was the founder of the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History. Baton Rouge police told The Advocate that after new broke that Roberts-Joseph had been killed, people starting calling the department to share about her positive characteristics.

Police have disclosed few details about the case so far, but East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon. He said Roberts-Joseph, 75, died from "traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation." Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Her body was found Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, about 3 miles from her Scotlandville home. Baton Rouge police confirmed Monday that she was found dead inside her own car.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

