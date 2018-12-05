East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigators searched a car shop on Old Hammond Highway Wednesday morning in the case of the tarp-wrapped body found about a mile from that business late Tuesday.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, identified the man found dead late Tuesday on South Flannery Road as Julius Thomas Sr., 55. She said officials were awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but that foul play is suspected.

+9 Tarp-wrapped body found in residential Baton Rouge area north of I-12 ID'd by police East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies are investigating reports of a body found Tuesday evening in a residential area on South Flannery Road.

Crime scene tape on Wednesday morning surrounded the entire parking lot of King of Karz Automotive Center at 12220 Old Hammond Highway.

Deputies put out at least 20 orange cones, each marked with a number, in the parking lot and sidewalk near the door of the body shop, one even on the hood of a parked vehicle. Such cones typically mark evidence during an investigation. Hicks confirmed that investigators were working on the case of the found body from the night prior.

Can't see video below? Click here.

She said no other details were immediately available.

Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated investigators were at Brown's Collision Center, which previously occupied the lot on Old Hammond Highway. The current business is King of Karz Automotive Center. The Advocate regrets the error.