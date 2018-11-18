Arson was responsible for a fire Sunday morning at a former hardware store on Weller Avenue in Baton Rouge.
Firefighters responded to the old Ace Industrial Supply building on Weller Avenue around 10 a.m., Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said in a news release Sunday evening.
Miles said the fire was put under control after about 40 minutes and the cause was found to be arson.
The building is at the corner of Weller Avenue and Pawtucket Street.
The business' website says it served the industry from 1964 to 2014 and closed in May 2014 after 50 years.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.