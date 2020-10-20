A Gonzales man was arrested this week after deputies say he raped and impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies learned of the pregnancy when 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez brought the girl, who had been complaining of stomach pains, to the emergency room on Sunday, according to APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson.
Sanchez waited in his vehicle. Hudson said that, as the investigation continued, deputies learned the 11-year-old was pregnant and Sanchez was reportedly the father.
After deputies arrived at the hospital, Sanchez drove away and then abandoned his vehicle, running to a nearby apartment complex.
Deputies and officers, with the assistance of Gonzales Police Department, found Sanchez hiding in a patio area. He was carrying drugs and drug paraphernalia, Hudson said.
Sanchez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13, resisting an officer, and various drug, property and traffic counts.
His bond was set at $540,000.