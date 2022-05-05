The final day of class for Central High school seniors devolved into utter pandemonium Thursday after a "large fight" among students forced the building into lockdown and left six teens facing charges, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO said it launched an investigation after several videos of the brawl began circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
The footage, taken by multiple students from different angles inside the school's cafeteria, appears to show dozens of children throwing punches at one another and falling to the ground as dozens more students can be heard yelling — some egging their classmates on — in the background.
Authorities did not immediately offer more information about the incident. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said his department not not receive any reports of injuries.
In an email to parents, Central High School principal Brandon LaGroue described the incident as "an altercation between students," and said those involved were "dealt with swiftly."
He also urged parents to not let the morning's events "define the school year."
"Our faculty and staff responded immediately and appropriately," LaGroue said. "Students were able to eat lunch, then resume their normal instructional day after lunch."