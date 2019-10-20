Three unbuckled drivers were killed in separate crashes, including two men whose trucks veered off highway roads and struck trees in Jackson and Plaquemine and another driver who drove into the path of a pickup in St. Helena Parish, authorities said.

The first crash happened around 10 p.m. along LA 952 north of Miller Road in East Feliciana Parish followed by another on LA 75 near Jack Miller’s Landing in Iberville Parish roughly 30 minutes later, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers later responded to another wreck that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on LA 16 in St. Helena Parish.

State Police identified the victim in the earlier crash as Reggie Green, 37, of Jackson. He was traveling south on LA 952 when his Chevrolet Silverado careened off the right side of the road and struck a tree, they said.

Clifton Carline, 60, of Plaquemine had been driving south on LA 75 when his pickup went off the right side of the road, crossed over the left lane and hit a tree, according to State Police. The impact ejected him from the truck.

Authorities said Denise Self,40, of Amite, drove through a stop sign while turning left onto LA 16 near Horseshoe Road and was hit by an oncoming GMC Sierra.

Neither Green, Carline nor Self were wearing seat belts and died at the scene of the crashes, authorities said.

Investigators suspect Green may have been impaired, and toxicology results were pending for Carline. Alcohol didn't appear to contribute to the crash in St. Helena, State Police police said.

The crashes remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

