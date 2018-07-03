A man was shot on Bles Avenue near Perkins Road on Tuesday evening, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on the short residential road near the intersection of Perkins Road and Staring Lane.
A few neighbors gathered in the driveway across from a four-unit apartment building roped off with crime scene tape. They said they occasionally see a few men going in and out of the apartment complex, but the street is generally quiet.
More information to come.